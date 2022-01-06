JLL Acquires Sacramento-based Hank For Undisclosed Terms - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Professional services firm JLL (JLL) announced Thursday it has acquired Sacramento-based Hank, a virtual engineering platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that autonomously optimizes the management systems of commercial buildings to deliver increased comfort, air quality and energy savings.

Hank's system applies machine learning and AI to solve many of the commercial real estate (CRE) industry's largest operational challenges, including HVAC programming inconsistencies and energy and equipment performance inefficiencies.

Hank will operate within JLLT and Denning will serve as director of sustainability product. Hank will continue to serve existing customers, and its AI-powered technology will now be available to JLL clients to help improve tenant experience and investment returns while accelerating achievement of sustainability goals.

