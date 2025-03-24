News & Insights

JLL To Acquire Javelin Capital

March 24, 2025 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - JLL (JLL) has reached an agreement to acquire Javelin Capital, a North America-based renewable energy investment banking firm. The transaction is expected to close shortly. Javelin Capital's 16 employees, led by CEO, Matt Eastwick, specialize in renewable energy, energy storage and energy transition. Based in New York and Chicago, they will join JLL as part of the Capital Markets, Americas business.

JLL noted that Javelin Capital's M&A, restructuring, capital raising, debt and corporate finance service mix and client base will complement JLL's global offerings and business.

RTTNews
Stocks mentioned

JLL

