JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LSE:JLEN) Price Target Decreased by 5.97% to 128.52

The average one-year price target for JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LSE:JLEN) has been revised to 128.52 / share. This is an decrease of 5.97% from the prior estimate of 136.68 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 111.10 to a high of 149.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.88% from the latest reported closing price of 98.20 / share.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Maintains 7.27% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 7.27%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.07%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in JLEN Environmental Assets Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JLEN is 0.14%, an increase of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.85% to 5,183K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRRAX - BNY Mellon Global Real Return Fund holds 4,341K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 584K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 617K shares, representing a decrease of 5.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLEN by 11.26% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund holds 258K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 269K shares, representing a decrease of 4.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLEN by 11.80% over the last quarter.

