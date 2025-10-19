J.L. Bainbridge Buys $45 Million in Eli Lilly Stock Despite Price-Pressure Fears

Key Points

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. bought 61,258 shares of Eli Lilly and Company for an estimated $45.6 million in the third quarter.

Post-transaction, the wealth advisory reported owning 61,782 shares of Eli Lilly valued at about $47.1 million.

The overall stake now represents 3.9% of fund assets as of September 30, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Florida-based wealth advisory J. L. Bainbridge disclosed a purchase of Eli Lilly and Company valued at approximately $45.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, according to an SEC filing released on Friday.

What Happened

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. significantly increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY), acquiring 61,258 additional shares during the quarter. The estimated value of the purchase was $45.6 million based on the average closing price for the quarter. The position was reported in the firm’s quarterly Form 13-F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

What Else to Know

This buy brings the position to 3.9% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s 13F reportable assets.

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ:MSFT: $164.85 million (13.9% of AUM)

NASDAQ:AAPL: $122.68 million (10.4% of AUM)

NASDAQ:GOOGL: $116.65 million (9.9% of AUM)

NYSE:GS: $71.43 million (6% of AUM)

NYSE:ETN: $59.86 million (5.1% of AUM)

As of Friday's market close, shares of Eli Lilly and Company were priced at $802.83, down 11% over the past year and far underperforming the S&P 500's nearly 14% gain over the same period.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Friday) $802.83 Market Capitalization $759.8 billion Revenue (TTM) $53.3 billion Net Income (TTM) $13.8 billion

Company Snapshot

Eli Lilly offers a broad portfolio of pharmaceuticals for diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other therapeutic areas, with leading products including Humalog, Trulicity, Jardiance, Verzenio, and Taltz.

The company generates revenue primarily through the discovery, development, manufacturing, and global sale of branded prescription drugs, leveraging both proprietary research and strategic collaborations.

It provides pharmaceuticals for chronic and complex diseases worldwide.

Eli Lilly and Company is a global pharmaceutical leader that maintains a diversified portfolio of innovative therapies for high-burden diseases. Its scale, established brands, and strategic partnerships provide competitive advantages in the rapidly evolving healthcare sector.

Foolish Take

Florida-based J.L. Bainbridge & Co. boosted its exposure to Eli Lilly last quarter, purchasing roughly $45.6 million worth of shares even as the stock has endured a difficult stretch. Shares are down 11% over the past year, pressured by valuation concerns and, most recently, political commentary on potential weight-loss drug price cuts. The decline followed remarks by President Donald Trump, who suggested GLP-1 treatments like Lilly’s Mounjaro and Zepbound could face price reductions—a move that briefly sent shares tumbling more than 4% on Friday.



Despite near-term volatility, Bainbridge’s purchase reflects long-term conviction in Lilly’s fundamentals. The pharmaceutical giant remains a dominant player in metabolic and diabetes care, with GLP-1 demand still far outpacing supply. Analysts at BMO Capital Markets called the recent selloff “overdone,” noting that most insured Americans already pay modest out-of-pocket costs for these drugs.



For Bainbridge, whose portfolio is anchored by Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet, the addition of Lilly underscores a strategy centered on durable growth and innovation-led healthcare exposure. Long-term investors may see current weakness as a potential entry point into one of the most profitable franchises in global pharmaceuticals.

Glossary

Form 13-F: A quarterly SEC filing by institutional investment managers disclosing their equity holdings.

AUM (Assets Under Management): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Reportable AUM: Portion of a fund’s assets that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, such as the Form 13-F.

Top holdings: The largest investments in a fund, ranked by their value as a percentage of total assets.

Trailing twelve months (TTM): The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Stake: The ownership interest or position an investor holds in a company, usually measured in shares or percentage.

Strategic collaborations: Partnerships between companies to jointly develop, market, or distribute products or services.

Pharmaceutical portfolio: The collection of drugs and therapies a company develops, manufactures, and sells.

Underperforming: Delivering a lower return or performance compared to a benchmark or peer group.



Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,055%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 189% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 13, 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.