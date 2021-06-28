JKS Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (Symbol: JKS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.70, changing hands as high as $52.84 per share. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 22.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JKS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JKS's low point in its 52 week range is $17.03 per share, with $90.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $52.46.

