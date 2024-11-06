JKHY Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Shares Rise on Strong FY25 View

Jack Henry & Associates JKHY reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 GAAP earnings of $1.63 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.24%. The figure increased 18.1% year over year.



JKHY’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 5.9%.



JKHY’s revenues of $601 million came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure increased 5.2% year over year.



After adjusting for deconversion revenues of $3.7 million, non-GAAP revenues were $597.3 million, up 5.3% year over year. Adjusted earnings were $1.59 per share, up 4.7% year over year.



Shares of Jack Henry & Associates were up 2.95% in pre-market trading.



The impressive performance of JKHY’s top and bottom lines in the fiscal first quarter, along with a strong fiscal 2025 guidance, is likely to positively impact the stock’s movement in the near term.



However, on a year-to-date basis, shares of JKHY have risen 13.6%, underperforming the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Services industry’s return of 14.3%.

JKHY’s Q1 Fiscal 2025 Details

Jack Henry & Associates’ top-line growth was driven by a solid performance of its Processing revenues backed by a modest rise in its Services and support revenues. Strong momentum across segments (Core, Payments, Complementary and Corporate) contributed well.



Revenues from Services and Support (59.3% of total revenues) were $356.7 million, up 4.2% year over year. The figure surpassed the consensus mark of $355 million.



First-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues from Processing (40.7% of total revenues) were $244.3 million, up 6.6% year over year. The figure missed the consensus mark of $248 million.



Revenues from Core segments (32.5% of total revenues) in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 were $194.3 million, up 5.2% year over year.



Revenues from Payments (35.2% of total revenues) were $210 million, which rose 5.9% year over year.



Revenues from Complementary (28.7% of total revenues) were $171.2 million, up 7.1% year over year.



Revenues from Corporate & Other (3.6% of total revenues) were $21.7 million, down 10.3% year over year.



JKHY’s fiscal first-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $198.3 million, up 1.9% year over year. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted 110 basis points (bps) on a year-over-year basis to 33.2%.



Adjusted operating income increased 1.6% year over year to $147.8 million. Adjusted operating margin contracted 90 bps year over year to 24.7%.

JKHY’s Balance Sheet Remains Strong

As of Sept. 30, 2024, JKHY’s cash and cash equivalents were $43 million compared with $38.3 million as of June 30.



Current and long-term debt was $140 million as of Sept. 30, lower than $150 million as of June 30.



Net cash from operating activities was $116.9 million, while free cash flow was $59.16 million.

JKHY Offers Positive Fiscal 2025 Guidance

For fiscal 2025, Jack Henry & Associates expects GAAP revenues in the $2.369-$2.391 billion range. JKHY expects non-GAAP revenues to be in the band of $2.353-2.375 billion.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.37 billion, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 7.13%.



GAAP operating margin is anticipated between 23% and 23.2%. Adjusted operating margin is expected between 22.7% and 22.8%.



Management expects GAAP earnings per share in the range of $5.78-$5.87.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.82 per share, indicating a year-over-year increase of 11.28%.

