JKHY Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. JKHY is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Feb. 3, after market close.

For the fiscal second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $609.4 million, indicating growth of 6.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.41 per share, suggesting an increase of 5.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 15.03%.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for this announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence JKHY’s Q2 Results

Jack Henry’s fiscal second-quarter results are likely to benefit from growing momentum in services and support categories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for services and support revenues is pegged at $343.3 million, indicating growth of 6.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Strength across the Core segment due to continued migration from on-premise to private cloud and robust growth in its public cloud offerings is expected to aid the upcoming results. Increasing demand for the Jack Henry Platform, a single public cloud-native platform designed to run the entire financial institution, and the company’s growing technology modernization strategies might have been other positives. The consensus estimate for the Core segment’s revenues is pinned at $182.2 million, indicating a rise of 5.2% from the year-ago reported figure.

Strength across the Payments segment due to robust card transaction solutions and growth in its Enterprise Payment Solutions business is likely to have acted as a tailwind for the company in the quarter under review. Moreover, JKHY’s strong sales across Financial Crimes Defender and continued expansion of faster payments infrastructure, PayCenter, are likely to have driven its Payments segment in the to-be-reported quarter. The consensus mark for Payments revenues is pegged at $225.9 million, implying growth of 5.2% year over year.

The company’s diverse mix of solutions, including Banno, Financial Crimes Defender and Fraud & Risk Management Add-ons, is expected to have driven growth in the Complementary segment during the fiscal second quarter. The consensus estimate for Complementary revenues is pegged at $172.8 million, indicating a jump of 7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers for JKHY Stock

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for JKHY Holding this earnings season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is the case here.

Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate ($1.46 per share) and the Zacks Consensus Estimate ($1.41 per share), is +3.25%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: JKHY carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these, too, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

AMETEK AME has an Earnings ESP of +1.03% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

AME shares have returned 20.8% in the trailing 12-month period. AMETEK is set to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3.

ASGN ASGN has an Earnings ESP of +1.69% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

ASGN shares have plunged 45.7% in the trailing 12-month period. ASGN is slated to report fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 4, 2026.

Fluence Energy FLNC has an Earnings ESP of +14.89% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

Fluence Energy shares have returned 114.6% in the trailing 12-month period. Fluence Energy is set to report first-quarter 2026 results on Feb. 4, 2026.

