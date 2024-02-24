JK Paper (NSEI:JKPAPER) Price Target Increased by 5.90% to 457.64

The average one-year price target for JK Paper (NSEI:JKPAPER) has been revised to 457.64 / share. This is an increase of 5.90% from the prior estimate of 432.14 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 419.15 to a high of 525.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.94% from the latest reported closing price of 378.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 43 funds or institutions reporting positions in JK Paper. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKPAPER is 0.06%, an increase of 20.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 8,051K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 1,217K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,135K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKPAPER by 6.20% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,040K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 989K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 975K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKPAPER by 27.71% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 443K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares, representing a decrease of 1.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKPAPER by 27.90% over the last quarter.

