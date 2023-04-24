JK Paper (NSE:JKPAPER) Price Target Increased by 14.13% to 501.16

The average one-year price target for JK Paper (NSE:JKPAPER) has been revised to 501.16 / share. This is an increase of 14.13% from the prior estimate of 439.11 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 434.30 to a high of 630.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 35.27% from the latest reported closing price of 370.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in JK Paper. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKPAPER is 0.07%, a decrease of 1.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.20% to 4,296K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 984K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 517K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares, representing an increase of 83.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKPAPER by 402.05% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 464K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 543K shares, representing a decrease of 17.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JKPAPER by 23.84% over the last quarter.

GBEMX - Victory Sophus Emerging Markets Fund holds 440K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USEMX - Emerging Markets Fund Shares holds 357K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 288K shares, representing an increase of 19.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKPAPER by 21.80% over the last quarter.

