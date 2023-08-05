JK Paper (NSE:JKPAPER) Price Target Decreased by 12.29% to 424.66

The average one-year price target for JK Paper (NSE:JKPAPER) has been revised to 424.66 / share. This is an decrease of 12.29% from the prior estimate of 484.16 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 366.63 to a high of 525.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.63% from the latest reported closing price of 330.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in JK Paper. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKPAPER is 0.06%, a decrease of 20.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 49.48% to 7,614K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 989K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 986K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares, representing an increase of 23.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKPAPER by 9.27% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 984K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 979K shares representing 0.58% ownership of the company.

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 517K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

