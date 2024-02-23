JK Lakshmi Cement (NSEI:JKLAKSHMI) Price Target Increased by 12.60% to 952.17

The average one-year price target for JK Lakshmi Cement (NSEI:JKLAKSHMI) has been revised to 952.17 / share. This is an increase of 12.60% from the prior estimate of 845.65 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 626.20 to a high of 1,260.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.47% from the latest reported closing price of 938.35 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in JK Lakshmi Cement. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKLAKSHMI is 0.03%, an increase of 5.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.10% to 3,755K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 849K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 824K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 416K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 242K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 238K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing an increase of 17.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JKLAKSHMI by 27.45% over the last quarter.

