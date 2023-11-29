JK LAKSHMI CEMENT (NSE:JKLAKSHMI) Price Target Increased by 6.44% to 813.21

The average one-year price target for JK LAKSHMI CEMENT (NSE:JKLAKSHMI) has been revised to 813.21 / share. This is an increase of 6.44% from the prior estimate of 763.98 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 457.53 to a high of 1,050.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1.00% from the latest reported closing price of 805.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in JK LAKSHMI CEMENT. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JKLAKSHMI is 0.03%, a decrease of 18.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.23% to 3,723K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 849K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 824K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 416K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 249K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 242K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

