JJSF Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $160.13, changing hands as low as $160.05 per share. J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JJSF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JJSF's low point in its 52 week range is $133.27 per share, with $177.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $160.21.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.