JJSF Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $156.17, changing hands as high as $157.05 per share. J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JJSF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JJSF's low point in its 52 week range is $134.68 per share, with $181.71 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $156.73.

