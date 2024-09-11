News & Insights

Markets
JNJ

J&J's TREMFYA Receives FDA Approval For Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis In Adults

September 11, 2024 — 09:01 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved TREMFYA (guselkumab) for the treatment of adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC), a chronic disease of the large intestine in which the lining of the colon becomes inflamed.

The company noted that the TREMFYA is the first and only approved fully-human, dual-acting monoclonal antibody that blocks IL-23 while also binding to CD64, a receptor on cells that produce IL-23. IL-23 is a cytokine secreted by activated monocyte/macrophages and dendritic cells that is known to be a driver of immune-mediated diseases including UC.

The FDA approval marks the third indication approved for TREMFYA. TREMFYA first received approval in the U.S. in July 2017 for the treatment of adult patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and received subsequent approval for adults with active psoriatic arthritis in July 2020.

In June 2024, Johnson & Johnson submitted a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) to the FDA seeking approval of TREMFYA for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.