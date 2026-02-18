BioTech
J&J's Rybrevant Faspro Granted FDA Breakthrough Therapy Status For Head And Neck Cancer

February 18, 2026 — 08:19 am EST

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said on Wednesday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for subcutaneous Rybrevant Faspro as a monotherapy for adults with advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

The designation is supported by data from the Phase 1b/2 OrigAMI-4 study, in which Rybrevant Faspro demonstrated rapid and durable responses in a heavily pretreated patient population.

Rybrevant Faspro is approved in multiple settings for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and is also being evaluated in additional solid tumors, including colorectal cancer.

Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $243.33 on Tuesday, down 0.05%.

