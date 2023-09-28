News & Insights

J&J's lung cancer therapy combo succeeds in late-stage study

September 28, 2023 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Thursday its cancer therapy combination met the main goal in a late-stage study testing it as a treatment for patients with a type of lung cancer.

The drugmaker said an interim analysis of data from the study showed a trend "favoring" the combination of its antibody treatment Rybrevant and experimental drug lazertinib, when compared to AstraZeneca's AZN.L cancer drug osimertinib or Tagrisso.

J&J said it plans to submit data for an upcoming scientific conference, including additional details on certain secondary goals from the study.

