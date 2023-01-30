US Markets
J&J's LTL unit's bankruptcy dismissed by U.S. appeals court - filing

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

January 30, 2023 — 11:31 am EST

Written by Tom Hals and Delaware for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - The bankruptcy petition of Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N unit LTL Management, which was assigned talc liabilities, was dismissed by the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, according to a court ruling.

