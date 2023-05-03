News & Insights

J&J's Kenvue prices IPO within range to raise $3.7 bln - source

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N on Wednesday priced the initial public offering (IPO) of its consumer-health business at the upper end of its target range to raise $3.66 billion, people familiar with the matter said,

Kenvue Inc defied volatile market conditions to price about 166 million shares at $22 per share, the source said, requesting anonymity as these discussions are confidential. The IPO values Kenvue at about $41 billion.

Kenvue had earlier said it planned to sell 151 million shares at a range of between $20 and $23 per share.

J&J did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

