J&J's (JNJ) Multiple Sclerosis Drug Ponesimod Gets FDA Nod

Johnson & Johnson JNJ announced that the FDA has granted approval to its pipeline candidate, ponesimod, an oral treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). The S1P1 modulator will be marketed by the trade name of Ponvory to treat adults with RMS, to include clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease and active secondary progressive disease

We remind investors that ponesimod demonstrated superior efficacy in reducing annualized relapse rates and MRI activity compared to Sanofi’s SNY blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug, Aubagio, in a phase III (OPTIMUM) study. Data from the study showed that ponesimod reduced annualized relapse rate in MS patients by statistically significant 30.5% compared to Aubagio up to 108 weeks following the treatment. The candidate also achieved a 59% and 56% reduction in new gadolinium-enhancing (GdE) T1 lesions and the number of new or enlarging T2 lesions, respectively compared to Sanofi’s drug.

J&J’s stock has risen 1.7% so far this year against 1% decrease of the industry.

Several companies are developing their candidates or commercializing drugs targeting relapsing MS.

Among the newer drugs, in March 2020, the FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb’s BMY Zeposia (ozanimod) as an oral treatment for RMS. Novartis’ NVS Kesimpta (ofatumumab), was approved by the FDA in August 2020 as a self-administered, targeted B-cell therapy for patients with RMS.

J&J currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 best buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2021?

Last year's 2020 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +386.8%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2021 today >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sanofi (SNY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Novartis AG (NVS): Get Free Report



Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.