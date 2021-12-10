J&J's (JNJ) COVID-19 Booster Jab Gets WHO Recommendation

Johnson & Johnson JNJ announced that an advisory group to the World Health Organization (“WHO”) has provided an interim recommendation supporting the use of the booster dose of its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine.

The Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization ("SAGE") supported the use of J&J’s booster dose in adults administered two to six months after the primary vaccination with J&J’s vaccine. WHO provided flexibility by recommending the use of the booster dose of the vaccine in adults who have received a primary vaccination with Pfizer PFE and BioNTech’s BNTX Comirnaty and Moderna’s MRNA mRNA-1273. We note that JNJ’s vaccine was added to WHO’s emergency use listing (“EUL”) in March.

The booster dose of J&J’s vaccine received emergency use authorization in the United States in October for use in adults following the completion of primary vaccination with any FDA-authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccine.

The SAGE recommendation for J&J’s booster dose was based on the efficacy, safety and immunogenicity data from clinical studies conducted by the company and a phase IIIb study in South Africa sponsored by the country’s health products regulatory authority. Data from these studies demonstrated increased protection against symptomatic infection and severe disease from COVID-19.

The world is currently facing the risk of another COVID-19 outbreak led by sharp increase in infection cases in South Africa by a highly mutated coronavirus variant, Omicron.

J&J is developing an Omicron-specific booster. The blood serum from the participants of completed and ongoing booster studies is also being tested by the company for neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant

We note that the initial two-dose regimen of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty was added to WHO’s EUL last year for use in individuals 16 years of age and older while Moderna’s mRNA-1273 was added to WHO’s EUL for use in adults in April this year.

In October, the use of the additional dose/booster dose of other authorized COVID-19 vaccines, including Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s mRNA-1273 in immunocompromised adults, was added to WHO’s EUL.

Single booster doses of Pfizer and BioNTech’s Comirnaty and Moderna’s mRNA-1273 were granted emergency use authorization by the FDA last month for use in all adults. Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna are also developing an Omicron-specific booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine.

