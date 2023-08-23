News & Insights

US Markets
JNJ

J&J's Janssen to close part of its vaccine division -Telegraaf

Credit: REUTERS/MARCO BELLO

August 23, 2023 — 12:30 pm EDT

Written by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Toby Sterling for Reuters ->

Updates with details, attribution to De Telegraaf in first paragraph

AMSTERDAM, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N Janssen division, which helped to develop its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, will close much of its vaccine research and development operations in the Netherlands, newspaper De Telegraaf reported.

In an emailed response on Wednesday, Johnson & Johnson confirmed plans to exit some of its vaccine research and development programmes, which it said it had initially disclosed in its 2023 second-quarter results.

"We also continually assess our global footprint, including in the Netherlands, to ensure it meets our current and evolving scientific needs," Johnson & Johnson said.

De Telegraaf reported that 2,500 people worked at Janssen in the Netherlands, a quarter of which were in the section specialising in infectious diseases and vaccines.

It is not clear how many jobs are at risk.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout and Toby Sterling Editing by David Goodman)

((Charlotte.VanCampenhout@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.