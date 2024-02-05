News & Insights

J&J's immune disorder drug succeeds in studies

February 05, 2024 — 08:30 am EST

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N experimental drug to treat two autoimmune disorders met the main goals in mid-stage and late-stage trials, the company said on Monday.

The drug, nipocalimab, significantly reduced disease symptoms in a late-stage study with adult patients having myasthenia gravis, a chronic neuromuscular disorder that causes weakness in the voluntary muscles, J&J said.

Nipocalimab also helped reduce disease severity in a mid-stage study conducted on adult patients with Sjögren's disease, another autoimmune condition which causes the immune system to attack the glands that make moisture in the eyes, mouth, and other parts of the body.

Full results from both the studies would be presented at a scientific medical congress this year, J&J said.

