J&J's Icotrokinra Shows Superiority Over Deucravacitinib In Phase 3 ICONIC-ADVANCE Studies

September 17, 2025

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Wednesday announced new data from the Phase 3 ICONIC-ADVANCE 1 and 2 studies evaluating the superiority of icotrokinra, compared to deucravacitinib in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

Icotrokinra demonstrated superior skin clearance at Weeks 16 and 24 compared to deucravacitinib, with adverse event rates similar to placebo, in the Phase 3 ICONIC-ADVANCE studies.

Additionally, new long-term data from the Phase 3 ICONIC-LEAD study showed sustained skin clearance and a favorable safety profile in both adults and adolescents at Week 52.

Johnson & Johnson has also initiated the Phase 3 ICONIC-ASCEND study, to compare oral icotrokinra with injectable ustekinumab in psoriasis.

Icotrokinra is under review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

