J&J's COVID-19 vaccine should be available in U.S. in next 48 hours -CEO

Contributor
Susan Heavey Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOHNSON & JOHNSON

WASHINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Americans should be able to receive Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine within the next 24 to 48 hours, its chief executive said on Monday after U.S. regulators approved it, making it the country's third available vaccine for the novel coronavirus.

The drugmaker was still on track to deliver 4 million vaccine doses this week, and 100 million doses by June, J&J chief executive officer Alex Gorsky told NBC News' Today program in an interview.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Toby Chopra)

