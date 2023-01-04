J&J's consumer health unit Kenvue files for U.S. IPO

Adds details, background

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N consumer health unit Kenvue on Wednesday filed with the U.S. securities regulator to be listed as an independent company in the United States, as part of its planned spin-off from the healthcare conglomerate.

The business houses Band-Aid bandages and Tylenol medicines and generated revenues of $15.1 billion in net sales in 2021, according to the S-1 filing.

The unit has faced nearly 40,000 lawsuits alleging its baby powder and other talc products contained asbestos later linked to mesothelioma and ovarian cancer in women who used it for personal hygiene, which J&J has denied.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.