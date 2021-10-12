US Markets
J&J's chief scientific officer to retire this year

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Tuesday Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels, who spearheaded the development of the company's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, will retire at the end of this year.

The healthcare conglomerate did not immediately name Stoffels' successor.

The announcement marks the second top management change at J&J in recent months. In August, the company said Joaquin Duato will succeed long-standing Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky.

Stoffels, who worked at J&J's Janssen unit in the early 1990s, re-joined J&J in 2002 when the drugmaker acquired Virco and Tibotec, a Belgium-based drug developer, to expand its pipeline for HIV drugs.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

