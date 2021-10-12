US Markets
J&J's chief scientific officer to retire this year

Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said Chief Scientific Officer Paul Stoffels, who spearheaded the development of the company's single-shot COVID-19 vaccine, will retire at the end of this year.

