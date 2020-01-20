J&J's $8B Jury Award in Risperdal Case Cut to $6.8M by Judge

A Philadelphia judge slashed the amount of punitive damages awarded to Johnson & Johnson JNJ by a jury in October from $8 billion to $6.8 million in a lawsuit related to its antipsychotic drug, Risperdal. The decision was given by Judge Kenneth Powell of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas

In October last year, J&J was ordered by a Philadelphia jury to pay $8 billion in punitive damages in the abovementioned case. The lawsuit filed by Nicholas Murray claimed that J&J did not warn of the risk that young men using Risperdal can develop enlarged breasts.

J&J faces more than 13,000 similar lawsuits alleging that use of Risperdal causes enlargement of breast tissues in boys — a condition known as gynecomastia. The $8 billion- award was the biggest in the pending Risperdal lawsuits, which have been primarily filed in state courts in Pennsylvania, California and Missouri. Earlier, a compensatory damage award of $680,000 was paid to Murray in the same lawsuit.

J&J’s stock has risen 14.1% in the past year compared with an increase of 14.4% recorded by the industry.

J&J faces a slew of lawsuits, which allege personal injuries to patients caused by the use of its medicines, mainly its talc and opioid products. These lawsuits have resulted in uncertainty.

J&J faces more than 16,000 lawsuits for its talc-based products, primarily its baby powders. The lawsuits allege that its talc products contain asbestos, which caused many women to develop ovarian cancer

J&J also faces thousands of other lawsuits related to the abuse of its opioid-based drugs. These lawsuits claim that J&J is one of the several companies whose opioid-based drugs were responsible for fueling the state’s opioid epidemic. In August 2019, J&J was ordered by a district court in Oklahoma to pay $572 million to the state of Oklahoma in connection with a lawsuit filed by the latter. In October, J&J settled with two counties of Ohio for $10 million plus other cost reimbursements, in connection with the multi-district opioid case in Ohio. There are still a number of opioid-related lawsuits pending against J&J and others. Other companies facing similar allegations are Teva Pharma TEVA, Endo International ENDP, Allergan and Mallinckrodt MNK.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.