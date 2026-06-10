J.Jill Reaffirms FY26 Outlook, But Stock Plunges 7.6%

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, lifestyle brand J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) initiated its net sales and comparable sales growth guidance for the second quarter and reaffirms sales outlook for the full-year 2026.

For the second quarter, the company expects net sales decline of 1 to 3 percent, with comparable sales decline of 2 to 4 percent.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company continues to project net sales to be flat to down 2 percent, with comparable sales decline of 1 to 3 percent.

The company noted that the outlook assumes an average 20% reciprocal tariff rate on applicable inventory received prior to February 28, 2026, an average 10% reciprocal tariff rate on applicable inventory received after February 28, 2026 through the second quarter of fiscal 2026, and an average 15% reciprocal tariff rate thereafter.

The Company's outlook also assumes a second half unit inventory purchases positioned down in the mid-single digit percentage range compared to Fiscal 2025.

Last week, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on July 8, 2026 to stockholders of record of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock as of June 24, 2026.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, JILL is trading on the NYSE at $12.10, down $1.00 or 7.63 percent.

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