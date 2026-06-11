J.Jill Q1 2026 Earnings Call Takeaways

J.Jill, Inc. JILL outlined the early stages of its brand transformation during the first quarter of 2026earnings call with management focusing on evolving the product assortment, enhancing the customer journey, and advancing operational capabilities.

CEO Mary Coyne stressed that the company is strategically balancing legacy appeal with new styles to attract younger customers while maintaining core loyal buyers. Management indicated that these initiatives are foundational for sustainable long-term growth, with first-quarter results aligning with expectations for sales and profitability.

Coyne highlighted that jackets and accessories were notable contributors in the first quarter, showing early traction with consumers. She emphasized that accessories serve as both entry points for new customers and catalysts for reactivating lapsed ones. The quarter also saw slight growth in new-to-brand customer acquisition, primarily via retail, with the cohort skewing younger than the existing customer base.

JILL’s Q1 Financial Context

JILL’s first-quarter adjusted earnings per share came in at $0.45, down from $0.88 in the year-ago quarter. The reported figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.44 by 2.30%. First-quarter sales of roughly $144.4 million declined 6% year over year but marginally outpaced the consensus mark of $143.8 million by 0.40%. This included an 8.7% decline in comparable sales, partially offset by new store openings.

J.Jill, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

J.Jill, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | J.Jill, Inc. Quote

Retail sales decreased 4%, while direct sales fell 8%, representing 46% of total revenues. Gross profit totaled $98.7 million with a 68.3% margin, down 350 basis points, impacted by $4.7 million in net tariff costs and higher markdown activity in the direct channel. SG&A expenses were $90 million, reflecting lower marketing costs offset by new store and occupancy costs. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $16.7 million versus $27.3 million in first-quarter 2025.

Cash generation was limited, with $1.7 million from operations and a free cash flow outflow of $1.1 million. Inventory ended the quarter up 5.6%, including tariffs, though down 3.5% excluding tariffs. The company operated 255 stores at quarter-end, net of closures and openings.

JILL’s Strategic Priorities: Product, Customer Journey and Operations

Management detailed a three-pronged approach. First, evolving the product assortment involved introducing new styles and silhouettes while retaining core offerings. Early second-quarter reactions to the summer assortment were positive, indicating alignment between merchandising and design teams.

Second, the customer journey is being enhanced via initiatives like SMS engagement and the pilot of the J.Jill Collective loyalty program, aimed at retaining and activating both new and existing customers. Third, operational improvements include a planned merchandise planning and allocation system to enable predictive, data-driven forecasting, expected to enhance full-price sell-through and markdown yields in 2027.

Coyne stressed that evolution is incremental, with management deliberately balancing innovation and legacy appeal. Approximately 60% of the assortment targets broad appeal, with 20% dedicated to legacy items and 20% focused on new offerings.

J.Jill: Forward Guidance and Assumptions

J.Jill reaffirmed full-year FY2026 guidance, projecting flat to down 2% in net sales, comparable sales down 1-3%, a gross margin decline of roughly 50 basis points, and adjusted EBITDA between $70 million and $75 million. Free cash flow is expected to be near $20 million.

CapEx guidance was adjusted to $20-$25 million, with one to five net new store openings anticipated. For the second quarter, management expects sales down 1-3%, comparable sales down 2-4%, and adjusted EBITDA of $18-$20 million, with gross margin pressure of roughly 100 basis points due to $4 million in net tariff costs.

Guidance embeds key assumptions for tariffs, with an average 20% reciprocal rate on inventory received prior to Feb. 28, 2026, and declining thereafter, totaling $14.5 million in net tariff costs for FY2026. Management noted early second-quarter indications of improved assortments and full-price selling trends, especially in stores.

Analyst Q&A Insights

During Q&A, analysts from TD Cowen, BTIG, and Telsey Advisory pressed on macro impacts, product assortment, channel strategy, and new store performance. Coyne described consumers as cautious but responsive to quality and brand hallmarks, with positive early reads on floor sets and Mother's Day marketing. She highlighted adjustments in second-quarter assortments, such as rebalancing tunics and adding color, to address customer feedback.

Regarding the direct channel, Coyne and CFO Mark Webb noted a continued promotional environment but emphasized tools like fabric guides, lookbooks, and video content to drive full-price conversion. On store strategy, management clarified that the new store count reduction reflects prudence amid macro uncertainty and mall dynamics, not performance issues. The J.Jill Collective loyalty program received a strong early response, with management planning a broader rollout throughout the year.

JILL’s Operational Drivers and Customer Trends

Management emphasized category-specific performance. Jackets, outerwear, and accessories demonstrated strength, while bottoms were weaker, consistent with broader industry trends. Dress sales improved sequentially, partially offsetting weaker categories. Color was highlighted as a key driver for full-price selling, with positive consumer response to pink and aqua deliveries in the second quarter. New-to-brand customers continue to skew younger and exhibit higher average order value, reinforcing the importance of targeted marketing initiatives.

Webb noted SG&A pressures will normalize in the second quarter, with timing shifts in marketing and project costs contributing to a modest increase compared to the first quarter. Inventory positioning and gradual full-price improvement underpin the margin expectations for the back half of the year.

Closing Commentary From Management

Coyne reiterated that the transformation is still early, and management remains disciplined in executing strategic priorities. She highlighted progress in acquiring younger, higher-spending customers and emerging product categories as signs of momentum. Management conveyed cautious optimism, emphasizing measured evolution, learning from early first-quarter results, and maintaining a balance between legacy appeal and innovation.

Zacks Rank and Style Scores Signal

J.Jill currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), with a Value Score of A, Growth and Momentum Score of C, and VGM Score of A. Under the Zacks framework, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) and A/B Style Scores historically achieve a higher probability of returns. These tools serve as complementary indicators, and changes in analyst estimates could impact future rank and style scoring.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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