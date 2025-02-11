Is J.Jill (JILL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is J.Jill (JILL). JILL is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.99. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.64. Over the past 52 weeks, JILL's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.07 and as low as 6.69, with a median of 7.69.

We should also highlight that JILL has a P/B ratio of 3.77. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. JILL's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 6.23. JILL's P/B has been as high as 9.27 and as low as 3.49, with a median of 5.67, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that JILL has a P/CF ratio of 6.13. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. JILL's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.31. Within the past 12 months, JILL's P/CF has been as high as 9.08 and as low as 5.02, with a median of 6.45.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in J.Jill's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that JILL is an impressive value stock right now.

