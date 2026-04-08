J.Jill (JILL) Price Target Decreased by 19.44% to 14.79

The average one-year price target for J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) has been revised to $14.79 / share. This is a decrease of 19.44% from the prior estimate of $18.36 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $18.90 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 28.16% from the latest reported closing price of $11.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in J.Jill. This is an decrease of 126 owner(s) or 59.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JILL is 0.03%, an increase of 45.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.57% to 6,486K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royce & Associates holds 1,303K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,204K shares , representing an increase of 7.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 11.92% over the last quarter.

Paradigm Capital Management holds 914K shares representing 6.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,027K shares , representing a decrease of 12.36%.

Fund 1 Investments holds 539K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 560K shares , representing a decrease of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 15.32% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 369K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares , representing a decrease of 4.98%.

Invenomic Capital Management holds 203K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 200K shares , representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JILL by 21.86% over the last quarter.

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