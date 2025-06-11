J.Jill Inc. Reveals Fall In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - J.Jill Inc. (JILL) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $11.69 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $16.69 million, or $1.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, J.Jill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.58 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $153.62 million from $161.51 million last year.

J.Jill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

