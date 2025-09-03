J.Jill Guides Q3 Net Sales Above Estimates; Q2 Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Wednesday, lifestyle brand J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) initiated its net sales and comparable sales growth guidance for the third quarter.

For the third quarter, the company expects net sales be about flat to down low-single digits, with comparable sales decline in the low to mid-single digits. On average, five analysts polled expect the company to report revenue growth of 0.22 percent to $151.60 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company withdrew its guidance in early June and temporarily suspended its practice of providing forward guidance, given the increased uncertainty with respect to the macroeconomic environment, along with the Company's recent leadership transition.

Last Wednesday, the Board declared a cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on October 1, 2025 to stockholders of record of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock as of September 17, 2025.

For the second quarter, the company reported net Income of $10.5 million or $0.69 per share, up from $8.2 million or $0.54 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted net income for the quarter was $0.81 per share, compared to $1.05 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter edged down 0.8 percent to $154.0 million from $155.2 million in the same quarter last year.

The Street was looking for earnings of $0.75 per share on net sales of $148.23 million for the quarter.

Total company comparable sales, which includes comparable store and direct to consumer sales, decreased by 1.0 percent. Direct to consumer net sales, which represented 46.4 percent of net sales, were down 2.2 percent.

