J.Jill Guides Q1, FY25 Net Sales Below Estimates; Boosts Dividend 14.3% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, lifestyle brand J.Jill, Inc. (JILL) initiated its net sales and comparable sales growth guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2025.

For the first quarter, the company expects net sales to decline 1 to 4 percent, with comparable sales decline of 2 to 5 percent. On average, four analysts polled expect the company to report revenue growth of 2.3 percent to $165.22 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, the company now projects net sales to decline 1 to 3 percent, with comparable sales to be in the range of flat to up 2 percent. The Street is looking for revenue growth of 3.01 percent to $628.72 million for the year.

The Board declared a 14.3 percent higher cash dividend of $0.08 per share, payable on April 16, 2025 to stockholders of record of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's common stock as of April 2, 2025. For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.