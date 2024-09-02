J.Jill Gears Up to Post Q2 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

J.Jill, Inc. JILL is expected to register year-over-year declines in the bottom and top lines when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Sep. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $155.1 million, indicating a dip of 0.3% from the prior-year number.



The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 94 cents per share, indicating a decrease of 14.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus mark for earnings has gone down a penny in the past 30 days.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 7%. It surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarter, delivering an average earnings surprise of 617.6%.

Factors to Note About JILL’s Upcoming Release

J.Jill has been gaining from consistent customer demand and improved store traffic. The company has been focused on a balanced omnichannel model, better inventory management and product offerings. It has been modernizing its brand and value proposition while optimizing the marketing mix for productivity. It also remains on track to optimize its online experience by enhancing brand, social and digital performance. Such endeavors are likely to have aided the company’s performance.



However, escalating operating costs amid a high inflationary environment and incremental freight charges have been concerning. The company has been witnessing higher selling, general and administrative expenses due to the investments in technology and marketing. These headwinds, coupled with a tough macroeconomic landscape including volatile consumer behavior, are likely to have acted as deterrents.



On its lastearnings call management had anticipated net sales to remain flat to decline 3%, considering $7 million of adverse impacts from the calendar shift for the fiscal second quarter. It estimated adjusted EBITDA to be in the band of $27-$30 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for comparable sales growth is 0.9%.

What the Zacks Model Predicts for JILL?

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for J.Jill this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

J.Jill, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

J.Jill, Inc. price-eps-surprise | J.Jill, Inc. Quote

J.Jill has an Earnings ESP of -1.33% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

JILL Stock’s Valuation Picture

From a valuation perspective, JILL offers an attractive opportunity, trading at a discount relative to historical and industry benchmarks. With a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67x, which is below the five-year high of 60.88x and the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry’s average of 16.56x, the stock offers compelling value for investors seeking exposure to the sector. Additionally, the current VGM Score of A adds weight to this optimistic view.



The recent market movements show that JILL’s shares have risen 29.5% in the past six months against the industry's 3% decline.

Stocks Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates

Here are some companies, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.34% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The company is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fiscal second-quarter results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.19 billion, which indicates an increase of 9.2% from the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for the quarterly earnings per share of $7.24 indicates an increase of 6.2% from the year-ago quarter. The figure has risen a couple of cents in the past seven days. DECK has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 47.2%.



Tractor Supply TSCO has an Earnings ESP of +0.31% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is expected to register top-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2024 results. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.49 billion, which implies a rise of 2.2% from the year-ago quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSCO’s quarterly earnings has remained stable in the past 30 days at $2.22 per share. The consensus mark for earnings indicates a 4.7% drop from the year-ago quarter. TSCO delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 3.2%.



Costco Wholesale Corporation COST currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is expected to register bottom and top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COST’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $80.2 billion, which implies growth of 1.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



The consensus estimate for Costco’s bottom line has remained stable at $5.02 per share over the past 30 days. The consensus mark implies growth of 3.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure. COST delivered an average earnings surprise of 2.3% in the trailing four quarters.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

