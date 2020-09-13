US Markets
JNJ

J&J unit to start mid-stage COVID-19 vaccine trials in Spain

Contributor
Graham Keeley Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit will begin mid-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in Spain on Monday, the programme's lead investigator said.

BARCELONA Sept 13 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson's JNJ.N Janssen unit will begin mid-stage trials of its COVID-19 vaccine in Spain on Monday, the programme's lead investigator said.

Alberto Borobia said 190 people would take part in the country's trials, which will take place in three hospitals and be concluded by Sept. 22.

The Spanish study is part of mid-stage, or Phase II, trials of the vaccine that are being carried out in three countries, also including the Netherlands and Germany. The trials in the three countries will last two months and include 550 participants in total.

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Pravin Char)

((graham.keeley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JNJ

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular