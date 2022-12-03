J&J unit says does not intend to bid for Horizon Therapeutics

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N unit Janssen Global Services said on Saturday that it does not intend to make an offer for biotech company Horizon Therapeutics Plc HZNP.O.

Last month, Horizon Therapeutics - which has a market capitalization of about $18 billion - said it was in talks with Amgen Inc AMGN.O, Sanofi SASY.PA and Janssen Global Services.

(Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru, editing by Deepa Babington)

