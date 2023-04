April 4 (Reuters) - A Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N subsidiary filed for bankruptcy a second time on Tuesday, seeking to complete a $8.9 billion settlement of lawsuits alleging that its baby powder and other talc products cause cancer.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Dietrich.Knauth@thomsonreuters.com;))

