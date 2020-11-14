J&J, U.S. Expand Agreement To Support Next Phase Of COVID-19 Vaccine R&D

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) said Saturday that the company and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services have expanded an agreement to support the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine candidate research and development.

As per the agreement, the company's Janssen will commit about $604 million and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services' the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority or BARDA will commit about $454 million to support the ongoing Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial.

The trial is evaluating Janssen's investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate as a single-dose in up to 60,000 volunteers worldwide.

