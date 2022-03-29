J&J to suspend supply of personal care products to Russia

March 29 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Tuesday it would suspend the supply of its personal care products in Russia, adding that it would continue to supply medicines and medical devices in the region.

