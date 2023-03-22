J&J to seek US Supreme Court review on unit's bankruptcy

March 22 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Wednesday that it would seek U.S. Supreme Court review on its strategy to address tens of thousands of lawsuits over its talc products in bankruptcy court, after a U.S. appeals court rejected its request for rehearing.

