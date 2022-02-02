J&J to record impairment charge of $610 mln

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Wednesday it would take a non-cash impairment charge of around $610 million related to its developmental antibody, bermekimab, in the first quarter.

The company said additional efficacy data on bermekimab in patients with atopic dermatitis skin disease became available, which led it to terminate the development of the drug for the disease.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

