J&J to recall single lot of baby powder as FDA finds traces of asbestos

Adds details on the recall, share movement

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Friday it would recall a single lot of its baby powder in the United States after the Food and Drug Administration found trace amounts of asbestos in samples taken from a bottle purchased online.

The recall is limited to one lot of Johnson's Baby Powder produced and shipped in the United States in 2018, the company said.

The company's shares fell 2% to $133.01 in premarket trade.

J&J also said it has started an investigation and is working with health regulators to determine the integrity of the tested sample as well as the validity of test results.

The FDA test indicated the presence of no greater than 0.00002% of chrysotile asbestos in the tested sample, the company said.

The company's consumer unit said it was too early to confirm whether cross-contamination of the sample had caused a false positive, whether it was taken from a bottle with an intact seal or whether the sample was prepared in a controlled environment.

It also added it could not confirm whether the product was authentic or counterfeit.

J&J faces around thousands of lawsuits related to products containing talc. The company has repeatedly said that its talc products are safe, and that decades of studies have shown them to be asbestos-free and that they do not cause cancer.

(Reporting by Tamara Mathias and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

((Tamara.Mathias@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 806749 1208;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.