J&J to pay $20.4 million to settle opioid lawsuits with two Ohio counties

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Tuesday it will pay $20.4 million to settle claims by two Ohio counties in a lawsuit that accused the drugmaker of contributing to an U.S. opioid addiction epidemic.

The company said in a statement the settlement removes it from a federal trial against multiple manufacturers and distributors scheduled to begin on Oct. 21. .

J&J will pay $10 million to Cuyahoga and Summit counties, reimburse $5 million of their legal and other expenses and provide $5.4 million to non-profit organizations that run opioid-related programs in the counties.

On Monday, Mallinckrodt Plc MNK.N finalized a $24 million settlement agreement with the same two counties.

Endo International Plc ENDP.O and Allergan Plc AGN.N also settled with the two counties in August to avoid going to trial.

Remaining defendants in the Oct. 21 trial include McKesson Corp MCK.N, AmerisourceBergen ABC.N, Cardinal Health CAH.N, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA.TA , Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O and Henry Schein Inc HSIC.O.

Earlier in the year, an Oklahoma judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $572.1 million to the state for its part in fueling an opioid epidemic by deceptively marketing addictive painkillers.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Cynthia Osterman)

