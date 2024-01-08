J&J to pay $700 mln to settle states' talc-marketing probe - Bloomberg News

Adds details and background throughout

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N has come to a tentative agreement to pay about $700 million for settling claims by over 40 U.S. states that it wrongfully marketed its talc-based baby powder, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The settlement would avert potential lawsuits alleging J&J hid any links between the talc in its powder and various cancers, the report said citing people familiar with the deal.

J&J and representatives for state attorneys general are still working out the specific terms of the deal but have agreed on the total amount, Bloomberg News reported.

J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Courts have rejected two efforts by the company to use the bankruptcy process to limit its exposure to talc litigation.

Last year, J&J had set aside about $400 million to resolve U.S. state consumer protection actions as part of its broader $8.9 billion effort to settle claims that its Baby Powder and other talc products cause cancer.

Several states such as New Mexico and Mississippi had begun consumer protection actions against J&J before its unit LTL Management's first bankruptcy filing in 2021 stopped those investigations from moving forward.

J&J has said its talc products are safe and do not cause cancer.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.