J&J to pay $700 mln to settle states' talc-marketing probe - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

January 08, 2024 — 10:23 am EST

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N has come to a tentative agreement to pay about $700 million for settling claims by over 40 U.S. states that it wrongfully marketed its talc-based baby powder, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

The settlement would avert potential lawsuits alleging J&J hid any links between the talc in its powder and various cancers, the report said citing people familiar with the deal.

J&J and representatives for state attorneys general are still working out the specific terms of the deal but have agreed on the total amount, Bloomberg News reported.

J&J did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Courts have rejected two efforts by the company to use the bankruptcy process to limit its exposure to talc litigation.

Last year, J&J had set aside about $400 million to resolve U.S. state consumer protection actions as part of its broader $8.9 billion effort to settle claims that its Baby Powder and other talc products cause cancer.

Several states such as New Mexico and Mississippi had begun consumer protection actions against J&J before its unit LTL Management's first bankruptcy filing in 2021 stopped those investigations from moving forward.

J&J has said its talc products are safe and do not cause cancer.

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
