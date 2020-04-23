J&J To Expand Manufacturing Capabilities For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

(RTTNews) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Emergent BioSolutions have collaborated to support the manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson's lead investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

The collaboration will accelerate Johnson & Johnson's goal to supply more than one billion doses of the vaccine globally.

As per the terms of the deal, Johnson & Johnson will invest to expand drug substance capacity related to the vaccine candidate.

Emergent will provide drug substance manufacturing services with its molecule-to-market CDMO offering, beginning in 2020, and will also reserve operations capacity to potentially support commercial manufacturing of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine candidate leveraging Janssen's AdVac and PER.C6 technologies beginning in 2021.

Johnson & Johnson has already begun preparations for clinical vaccine production at its facility in Leiden, the Netherlands, with the aim of initiating Phase 1 human clinical studies of its vaccine candidate in September 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.