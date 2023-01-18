BioTech
JNJ

J&J to discontinue HIV vaccine trial

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

January 18, 2023 — 08:49 am EST

Written by Leroy Leo for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Wednesday the company and its partners will discontinue the late-stage trial of an HIV vaccine after it was found ineffective at preventing infections.

The global trial, which began in 2019, was conducted at over 50 sites. While no safety issues were identified with the vaccine regimen, the trial's failure marks yet another setback in the search for an HIV vaccine.

Another HIV vaccine by J&J also failed a mid-stage study in a population of young women in sub-Saharan Africa in 2021.

(Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Leroy.Dsouza@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/LeroyLeo7;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JNJ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.