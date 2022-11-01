J&J to buy Abiomed in $16.6 bln deal

Corrects spelling of company in first paragraph

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Tuesday it will acquire medical technology provider Abiomed Inc ABMD.O for an upfront payment of $380 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of nearly $16.6 billion.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Raghav.Mahobe@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.