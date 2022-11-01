BioTech
J&J to buy Abiomed in $16.6 bln deal

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N said on Tuesday it will acquire medical technology provider Abiomed Inc ABMD.O for an upfront payment of $380 per share in cash, corresponding to an enterprise value of nearly $16.6 billion.

